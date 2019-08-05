Grizzlies Sign Forward Griffen Molino
August 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Griffen Molino for the 2019-2020 season.
Molino has experience at the highest level as he played in 5 games for the NHL's Vancouver Canucks in the 2016-2017 season.
He has 72 games of AHL experience over 2 seasons with Utica and Toronto, scoring 4 goals and 10 assists.
Molino, 25 years old, split time last season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. With the Growlers, he had 3 goals and 3 assists in 10 games.
Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available to see Molino and the rest of the Utah Grizzlies in action for the 2019-2020 season. For tickets go to the revamped utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000.
