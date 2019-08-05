Grizzlies Sign Forward Griffen Molino

August 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Griffen Molino for the 2019-2020 season.

Molino has experience at the highest level as he played in 5 games for the NHL's Vancouver Canucks in the 2016-2017 season.

He has 72 games of AHL experience over 2 seasons with Utica and Toronto, scoring 4 goals and 10 assists.

Molino, 25 years old, split time last season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. With the Growlers, he had 3 goals and 3 assists in 10 games.

Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available to see Molino and the rest of the Utah Grizzlies in action for the 2019-2020 season. For tickets go to the revamped utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.