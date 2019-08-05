Andy Contois Joins Fuel Coaching Staff

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have hired former ECHL All-Star Andy Contois as the club's assistant coach. Contois joins Head Coach and General Manager Doug Christiansen as full-time members of the Fuel coaching staff.

Contois is set to make his professional coaching debut after spending the last four seasons coaching at the junior level. The native of Marquette, Michigan spent the past two seasons as assistant coach of the USHL's Central Illinois Flying Aces as well as Head Coach of Team Kelly at the 2019 USA Hockey Boys Select 16 Player Development Camp in July. Before serving as assistant coach of the Flying Aces, Contois spent two seasons as assistant coach of the Brookings Blizzard in the North American Hockey League.

"Andy was outstanding throughout the entire interview process. He has a tremendous passion for the game and is determined to bring a winner to Indy," said Fuel Head Coach and GM Doug Christiansen. "Andy comes to the Fuel as a former ECHL All-Star and has a professional championship under his belt. In addition to his playing career, he has worked the last four years as an assistant coach helping to develop a number of NHL prospects including Chicago Blackhawks' prospect Mikael Hakkarainen. He will be an outstanding addition to our staff."

Contois has nine professional seasons under his belt split between North America and Europe. After attending Northern Michigan University, he played three ECHL seasons, tallying 52 goals and 74 assists in 177 games with the Gwinnett Gladiators, Stockton Thunder, Mississippi SeaWolves and Johnstown Chiefs, while earning a spot in the 2008 ECHL All-Star Game. During the 2010-11 season, he split time between Mörrums GoIS in the Swedish Division 1 and the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs in the Central Hockey League where he helped the Mudbugs to a Miron Cup.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Head Coach Doug Christiansen and the rest of the Fuel staff," Contois said. "Our goal this season is to not only win a Kelly Cup but advance as many players as possible to the next level through development."

The Fuel coaching staff continues to build the roster for the 2019-20 ECHL season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings and announcements throughout the offseason.

