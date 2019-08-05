Richard Coyne Comes Back to Rush Blue Line

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Richard Coyne will return to the Rush blue line for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Coyne originally started with the Rush last season on a Professional Tryout Agreement before earning his spot on the 2018-19 roster. Despite never losing his spot, the 6'1", 216-pound defenseman saw his season limited because of injury, managing to only play in 38 games with a goal, five assists, six points, and 55 PIM.

"I decided to come back to Rapid City because I love the group of guys we have in the locker room. I'm excited to get back to work with them and pick up where we left off last season," Coyne remarked on his return to Rapid City. "It's always tough when you're injured a lot and wanting to battle with your teammates, but you have to keep a positive attitude and trust the process. When I was hurt, I kept a positive attitude and took advantage of every opportunity to learn by watching the game, so when I was cleared I was ready to play.

"With that being said, I learned so much as a rookie, the most important thing I learned was how to take care of my body both on and off the ice," Coyne added. "Personally, I expect to be more of a two-way player and contribute more offensively, while maintaining my physical presence in the defensive zone. For the team, I expect us to pick up from where we left off last year. We have a ton of unfinished business, and I believe we have the group of guys that can take care of it."

"I'm interested to see how Richard does this season. Last year, he fully earned his spot, and despite being hurt most of the season, did all the little things to get healthy and come back to the lineup on a regular basis," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said of Coyne's re-signing. "The biggest thing about Coyner is that he's a stay-at-home d-man that uses his size really well. His fearlessness is his most important attribute, as he crushes everyone that comes into his corner. As long as he stays healthy, his relentless work ethic and physical presence will be a phenomenal asset to our team."

Coming to the Rush from Cave Creek, Arizona, Coyne, last season was his first full-time at the ECHL level. His previous two seasons were spent with the SPHL's Mississippi River Kings, where in 83 contests, he recorded a goal, 10 assists, and 11 points. Prior to turning pro, Coyne played NCAA-III college hockey at the College of St. Scolastica for two seasons (45gp, 1g-5ast-6pts), and in the NCAA with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (16gp, 1ast). He preceded his college career with stops in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede, Chicago Steel, and Lincoln Stars, and in the BCHL with the Langley Rivermen.

