Mavericks, Greenfield Blank Oilers

April 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - Kansas City's Matt Greenfield stopped 41 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday at the BOK Center.

Rob Bordson fired a puck from the faceoff circle off the drop, opening the scoring 9:16 in. Bordson followed up with his second of the night, deking Devin Williams down low on a power-play breakaway 13:09 into the opening period.

Jared Vanwormer set the score at 3-0, spinning a shot from the high slot into the top of the net 1:12 into the back half of the game.

Marcus Crawford advanced Kansas City's lead to four on a two-on-one, opening his hip before releasing Brodie Reid's feed. Adam Brady finished the scoring with a short-handed breakaway with 5:32 left in the game.

Tulsa looks to pull even in the four-game series tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center on Sunday Family Funday.

