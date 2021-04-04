ECHL Transactions - April 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 4, 2021:

Allen:â

AddâScott Conway, Fâactivated from reserve [4/3]

âDeleteâKameron Kielly, Fâplaced on reserve [4/3]

Florida:

âDeleteâArvin Atwal, Dâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3) [4/3]

Greenville:âDeleteâShawn Cameron, Fârecalled to Utica

Indy:

âDeleteâCliff Watson, Dâloaned to Rockford

âDeleteâDmitri Osipov, Dârecalled by Rockford

âDeleteâChad Yetman, Fârecalled by Rockford

AddâBrad Morrison, Fâassigned by Florida (NHL) [4/3]

Kansas City:

âAddâNoah Delmas, Dâactivated from reserve

âAddâKelly Bent, Fâactivated from reserve

âDeleteâRob Bordson, Fâplaced on reserve

âDeleteâBrodie Reid, Fâplaced on reserve

Tulsa:â

AddâStephan Beauvais, Dâactivated from reserve

âAddâTyler Kobryn, Fâactivated from reserve

âDeleteâJ.C. Brassard, Dâplaced on reserve

