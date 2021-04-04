ECHL Transactions - April 4
April 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 4, 2021:
Allen:â
AddâScott Conway, Fâactivated from reserve [4/3]
âDeleteâKameron Kielly, Fâplaced on reserve [4/3]
Florida:
âDeleteâArvin Atwal, Dâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3) [4/3]
Greenville:âDeleteâShawn Cameron, Fârecalled to Utica
Indy:
âDeleteâCliff Watson, Dâloaned to Rockford
âDeleteâDmitri Osipov, Dârecalled by Rockford
âDeleteâChad Yetman, Fârecalled by Rockford
AddâBrad Morrison, Fâassigned by Florida (NHL) [4/3]
Kansas City:
âAddâNoah Delmas, Dâactivated from reserve
âAddâKelly Bent, Fâactivated from reserve
âDeleteâRob Bordson, Fâplaced on reserve
âDeleteâBrodie Reid, Fâplaced on reserve
Tulsa:â
AddâStephan Beauvais, Dâactivated from reserve
âAddâTyler Kobryn, Fâactivated from reserve
âDeleteâJ.C. Brassard, Dâplaced on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2021
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Cameron Recalled to Utica Comets - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenfield Dazzles in Mavericks 5-0 Shutout Win at Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Fall to Grizzlies 3-2 in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Watts Records Overtime Winner in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks, Greenfield Blank Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Fall in Overtime to End Weekend Series - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.