Americans Fall to Grizzlies 3-2 in a Shootout

April 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) lost the final game of a three-game homestand against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night, by a score of 3-2, in front of an announced crowd of 2,392 fans at the Allen Event Center.

Utah got on the board just over 6 minutes into the first period on a goal from Ryan Lowney. The Americans would respond with just under eight minutes remaining in the opening frame when Samuel Laberge scored on the power play from by Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register. The Americans weren't finished. After an unsuccessful powerplay, they kept the pressure on and scored another goal. Steven Owre with his first professional goal assisted by Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register. The Americans led 2-1 going into the second period.

The second period continued to bring plenty of penalties for both teams as they traded opportunities on the power play, but neither team could find the back of the net. The Americans found themselves unable to score on a 5 on 3 opportunity midway through the period. Eventually the Grizzlies would be the team to break through scoring with 6 minutes remaining in the period as they tied the game at two on a goal from Miles Gendron.

The final frame featured minimal chances with only 16 shots between the two teams and only a few opportunities for both netminders in the period. Americans netminder Francis Marotte made 10 saves in the period, while Utah netminder Kevin Carr made six. The game remained tied at 2 so extra hockey was needed to decide a winner.

Neither team scored in the overtime period, so the game went to a shootout. The Americans sent out Cory Mackin, Chad Butcher, Samuel Laberge, and Josh Lammon. Chad Butcher put a perfect shot into the top right corner for the only Allen goal. Ryan Lowney and Trey Bradley both scored for Utah, with Bradley's goal being the game winner.

Allen Americans Forward Josh Lammon played in his 100th professional game.

Americans forward Steven Owre scored his first professional goal tonight as he scored the second goal of the game.

The Americans have four home games next week with games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday against the Kansas City Mavericks. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. ALN - P. Beaulieu

2. UTA - T. Bradley

3. ALN - S. Owre

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.