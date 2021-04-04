Angeli's Five Point Night Highlights Mavs 7-1 Win at Tulsa

April 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 7-1 Sunday at the BOK Center. Darik Angeli, Lane Scheidl, Nick Pastujov, Zach Osburn, and Bryan Lemos netted goals for the Mavericks. Matt Greenfield stopped 30 of 31 shots attempted by the Oilers. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (10) at 3:42. Assisted by Lane Scheidl.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (11) at 5:12. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Zach Osburn.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (11) at 6:33. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Nick Pastujov.

Shots: KC 10, TUL 12

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (5) at 18:32. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Boston Leier.

Shots: KC 7, TUL 7

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (12) at 1:03. Assisted by Jared VanWormer and Zach Osburn.

Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (7) at 1:59. Assisted by Adam Brady and Darik Angeli.

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (6) at 2:46. Assisted by Kelly Bent and Boston Leier.

Tulsa goal: Justin Taylor (7) at 10:31. Assisted by Justin Hamonic.

Shots: KC 11, TUL 12

Notes and Streaks

Zach Osburn, Adam Brady, and Jared VanWormer have points in consecutive games.

Darik Angeli registered his second hat trick of the season.

Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on three goals and two assists.

Zach Osburn registered a multi-point game on one goal and two assists.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on one goal and two assists.

Bryan Lemos registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist

Boston Leier registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went five-for-eight on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.