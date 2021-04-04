Greenfield Dazzles in Mavericks 5-0 Shutout Win at Tulsa

Tulsa, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-0 Saturday night at the BOK Center. Rob Bordson, Jared VanWormer, Marcus Crawford, and Adam Brady netted goals for the Mavericks. Matt Greenfield stopped 41 of 41 shots attempted by the Oilers. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (13) at 9:16.

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (14) at 13:09. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Zach Osburn.

Shots: KC 13, TUL 12

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (11) at 11:12. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 16, TUL 10

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (6) at 12:32. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Jared VanWormer.

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (7) at 14:28.

Shots: KC 14, TUL 13

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson, Adam Brady, Marcus Crawford, and Jared VanWormer have points in consecutive games.

Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on two goals and one assist.

Brodie Reid registered a multi-point game on three assists.

Jared VanWormer registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went two-for-six on the power play and six-for-six on the penalty kill.

