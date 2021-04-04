GAME REPORT: Oilers Lose 7-1 to Mavericks

TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost 7-1 to Kansas City at the BOK Center on Sunday.

Kansas City jumped out to a quick start, finding the back of the net from the blade of Darik Angeli 3:42 in. Lane Scheidl scored his third of the week 1:30 after, beating Austyn Roudebush inside the left post. Angeli scored his second of the outing at the 6:33 mark, giving Scheidl a three-point first period and the Mavericks a 3-0 lead. Devin Williams entered the game after the third goal, stopping all six shots he faced in the rest of the frame.

Kansas City scored their second power-play goal of the game with 1:28 left in the middle frame. Nick Pasutjov fought his way to the crease, depositing a rebound into the back of the net to make it a 4-0 game in Kansas City's favor.

Darik Angeli completed his hat trick 1:03 into the third period - a power-play goal. Zach Osburn followed up 56 seconds later with another power-play blast from the point, giving Kansas City a six-goal lead. Kansas City scored their fifth power-play goal of the game at the 2:46 mark when Bryan Lemos drifted to the left circle before releasing a one-time shot into the right corner of the net. Justin Taylor spoiled Matt Greenfield's shutout, tipping a blast from Justin Hamonic into the net - closing the score 7-1.

The Oilers host the Rapid City Rush three times next week at the BOK Center, starting on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers follow up on Saturday night at the same time before closing the week out with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday game.

