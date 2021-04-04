ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Sunday that Wheeling's Joshua Winquist has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #292, Wheeling at Fort Wayne, on April 3.

Winquist was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing under Rule #45.5 at 4:32 of the third period. He is find and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Winquist will miss Wheeling's games vs. Fort Wayne (April 7) and vs. South Carolina (April 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

