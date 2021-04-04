Cameron Recalled to Utica Comets

April 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits rookie forward Shawn Cameron has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets by the St. Louis Blues. In 13 games this season, Cameron has compiled seven points (three goals, four assists) and tallied in last night's game versus South Carolina.

Cameron, 25, turned pro after playing his last four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T). From 2016-2020, the 5-foot-11, 194 pound forward registered 71 points (35 goals, 36 assists) in 140 games at R.I.T.

Prior to college, Cameron led the CCHL in goals (40), points (91), and earned league Most Valuable Player and First All-Star Team during the 2015-16 campaign with the Cumberland Grads.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Tuesday night to begin a four-game home-and-home set with the Orlando Solar Bears. The front two tilts will take place in the Sunshine State before shifting to the Upstate on April 10-11.

Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.