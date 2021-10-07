Mauricio Named Top MLB Prospect in High-A East League

Ronny Mauricio stole the top spot among High-A East postseason all-star awards, collecting the accolade of Top MLB Prospect in the 12-team league. He and Mets â1 prospect Francisco Alvarez were also both named league all-stars.

Mauricio, the Mets â3 prospect who played 100 games at High-A for the Brooklyn Cyclones before eight at the end of the season with Double-A Binghamton, set career-highs in home runs (20), RBIs (64), and stolen bases (11). He dazzled at the shortstop position and from both sides of the plate, hitting five home runs from the right side of the plate and 14 from the left side of the plate.

While MLB Pipeline ranks Alvarez the â1 Mets prospect and third baseman Brett Baty as the â2 prospect, league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media voted â3 Mauricio the top MLB prospect based on his sky-high ceiling.

Defensively, Mauricio stunned with plays like this:

Offensively, Mauricio demonstrated a beautiful fluidity to his swing.

Meanwhile, Alvarez, who was named the Mets' Top Offensive Minor League Player of the Year, destroyed 24 home runs in his first full season. The 19 year old made a name for himself among the league with vicious exit velocities and long home runs.

Here is the full list of awards from High-A East talent this season, including common opponents of the Cyclones in 2021 like Jersey Shore and Greenville.

C - Francisco Alvarez - Brooklyn (NY-NL)

1B - Blaine Crim - Hickory (TEX)

2B - Nick Gonzales - Greensboro (PIT)

SS - Ronny Mauricio - Brooklyn (NY-NL)

3B - Jared Triolo - Greensboro (PIT)

OF - Matt Frazier - Greensboro (PIT)

OF - Jordan Qsar - Bowling Green (TB)

OF - Tyler Dearden - Greenville (BOS)

DH - Jhailyn Ortiz - Jersey Shore (PHL)

LHS - Jacob Lopez - Bowling Green (TB)

RHS - Quinn Priester - Greensboro (PIT)

Manager of the Year - Jeff Smith - Bowling Green (TB)

Most Valuable Player - Matt Frazier - Greensboro (PIT)

Pitcher of the Year - Quinn Priester - Greensboro (PIT)

Top MLB Prospect - Ronny Mauricio - Brooklyn (NY-NL)

