Outfielder Tyler Dearden Named to High-A East Postseason All-Star Team

Greenville, SC - Outfielder Tyler Dearden has been named to the High-A East Postseason All-Star team, it was announced this morning by Minor League Baseball.

Dearden slashed .261/.368/.523 with 24 homers, tied for the High-A East lead, 80 RBI, first in High-A East, 20 doubles, 73 runs and 55 walks over 97 games.

He also is among High-A East leaders in walks (T-2nd), runs (3rd), OPS (4th), slugging (5th), OBP (5th), extra-base hits (6th) and total bases (7th).

The lefty was named High-A East Player of the Week for May 17-23, slashing .450/.522/1.050 with three homers, three doubles, nine hits, 21 total bases, seven runs and nine RBI over five games.

On September 9th at Hickory, Dearden belted a three-run clout to center field for his 22nd homer of the year-setting a new single-season Drive home run record.

Dearden finished the 2021 campaign with his strongest month-connecting on six homers, the most in any month of the season, in 16 games, the fewest games he played in a month. Two days before he broke the Drive's home run record, Dearden launched two homers on September 7th, his first two-homer game of the year and second of his career.

He registered a 10-game hit-streak and 17-game on-base streak this year. Dearden also came through in clutch situations all year long, recording 38 two-out RBI.

Patrolling the outfield, Dearden tallied seven outfield assists.

