Brews & Boos Returns to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

October 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Hey Ghouls and gals! Get ready for Halloween at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium with the return of Brews & Boos on Saturday October 30 from 5pm to 8pm! Admission starts at only $5.

Here's some of the spooky highlights:

Seasonal brews and McClintock Distilling cocktails for 21+

Festive food and drinks

Trick or Treat on the stadium concourse

Face Painting

Bring your mitt and have a catch on the field

Have a toss with our cornhole boards

SPECIAL HIGHLIGHT - watch HOCUS POCUS on our videoboard from the field at 6:30pm

For more fun, upgrade to your single admission by just $5:

$10 adult ticket will receive one (1) drink voucher

$10 kids ticket (16 and under) will receive a pumpkin and decorating kit!

Do you want a family friendly event that's fun for everyone? Well, look no further!

Please call 410-297-9292 with any questions!

