Brews & Boos Returns to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium
October 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Hey Ghouls and gals! Get ready for Halloween at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium with the return of Brews & Boos on Saturday October 30 from 5pm to 8pm! Admission starts at only $5.
Here's some of the spooky highlights:
Seasonal brews and McClintock Distilling cocktails for 21+
Festive food and drinks
Trick or Treat on the stadium concourse
Face Painting
Bring your mitt and have a catch on the field
Have a toss with our cornhole boards
SPECIAL HIGHLIGHT - watch HOCUS POCUS on our videoboard from the field at 6:30pm
For more fun, upgrade to your single admission by just $5:
$10 adult ticket will receive one (1) drink voucher
$10 kids ticket (16 and under) will receive a pumpkin and decorating kit!
Do you want a family friendly event that's fun for everyone? Well, look no further!
Please call 410-297-9292 with any questions!
