Crim Selected as Postseason All-Star

Hickory, NC - Crawdads first baseman Blaine Crim was named a Postseason All-Star on Thursday afternoon.

The 24-year-old slugger hit .300 with 20 homeruns and 61 RBIs in 73 games with Hickory. Crim's homerun and RBI marks led the team. He also collected 10 doubles and 151 total bases in 270 at bats while scoring 48 runs.

Crim won the High-A East Offensive Player of the Week for the week of July 18th and was awarded the July Player of the Month for the League. He was promoted to Double-A Frisco on August 3rd.

The All-Stars were selected by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

