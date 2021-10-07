BlueClaws Spooktacular - Nightmare Before Christmas on October 29th

October 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Halloween weekend starts early with the BlueClaws, with the team hosting a Nightmare Before Christmas movie night at the ballpark on Friday, October 29th.

Gates will open at 6:00 pm with the movie shown on the 1,857 square foot video board beginning at 7:00 pm.

Ticket Information: Tickets are just $10 and include popcorn plus soda/water. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

"Our movie nights were extremely popular last summer, especially our Halloween-themed night, and we're looking forward to another great night this year," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Watching the movie from the field is a very unique experience plus we have other fun on tap as well. It promises to be a great night out for all!"

Additionally, the event includes a costume parade for kids, and fun, safe, and low-contact trick-or-treating. There will be a costume contest as well with the winner earning a Luxury Suite outing for a 2022 April/May game.

As part of the Nightmare Before Christmas festivities, Santa Claws will be here for pictures with fans as well.

Everyone is encouraged to come dressed up. Fans are permitted to bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie from the field.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Over 7.8 million fans have enjoyed BlueClaws baseball since the team's inception in 2001. The 2022 schedule has been released with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for April 8th. For additional information on 2022 ticket packages and group outings, visit BlueClaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.