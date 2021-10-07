Matt Fraizer Named High-A East League Most Valuable Player

Matt Fraizer was named the High-A East League Most Valuable Player today. The announcment was made by Minor League Baseball.

The 23-year-old Fraizer was ranked first in the High-A East League in hits (95), total bases (175), slugging (.578), OPS (.979) and runs (64), tied for first in home runs (20) and extra base hits (37) and second in on-base percentage (.401) at the time he was promoted from Greensboro to Double-A Altoona on August 5. He ended the year ranked first in the High-A East League in batting (.314), OBP (.401), slugging (.578) and OPS (.979) while also being named to the High-A East League post-season All-Star team as an outfielder.

Fraizer finished 15th in all of MILB in total bases (240) despite not playing since September 19 after Altoona's season ended. He ended the year by hitting a combined .306 (133-for-435) with 26 doubles, six triples, 23 home runs, 68 RBI, 15 stolen bases, a .388 OBP, .552 slugging percentage and .939 OPS in 112 games between Greensboro and Altoona.

This is the third time in the last four seasons of minor league play that a Pirates farmhand has been named the MVP for his respective league, joining Randy Romero (Dominican Summer League in 2019) and Mason Martin (Gulf Coast League in 2017).

Gonazles was named to the High-A East League post-season All-Star team as a second baseman during his first season of minor league play after being selected seventh overall by the Pirates in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

The 22-year-old Gonzales ended the 2021 campaign ranked second in the High-A East League in on-base percentage (.385), slugging (.565) and OPS (.950), third in batting (.302), fifth in extra base hits (45) and ninth in total bases (183) while playing in a total of 80 games for the Grasshoppers, who posted the second-best record (74-46) in the High-A East League. Gonzales also finished tied for 14th in all of Minor League Baseball in total bases (107) from August 1 through the end of the regular season.

Gonzales is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as Pittsburgh's fourth-best prospect (62nd overall among MLB Pipeline's top 100). The 23-year-old Triolo was named to the High-A East League post-season All-Star team as a third baseman while spending the entire season with the Grasshoppers.

Triolo finished first in the High-A East League in hits (128) and doubles (29), tied for first in total bases (202), second in batting average (.304) and runs scored (74), third in RBI (78), fourth in OBP (.369), seventh in OPS (.849) and 10th in slugging percentage (.480).

Triolo was Pittsburgh's Competitive Balance B-round selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

