Mauricio Homers, But BKLYN Falls 13-7

May 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Behind a four-run first inning, the Asheville Tourists never looked back, beating the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 13-7 Friday night at McCormick Field in game four of the six-game series.

BIG MOMENTS

Trailing 1-0, the Tourists struck for four runs against Cyclones starter Jaison Vilera in the bottom of the first. Infielder Luis Santana highlighted the frame with a two-run single to left field.

Asheville outfielder Alex McKenna delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the second that traveled 478 feet, coming off the bat with a 109 mph exit velocity.

Behind 7-2 in the third, Ronny Mauricio launched a two-run blast, cutting the Brooklyn deficit to 7-3. The No. 2 prospect in the Mets organization homered for the first time as a member of the Cyclones. He also added a two-run double in the eighth, to put a dent into Asheville's lead, 13-7.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Ronny Mauricio: 3-5, double, home run, four RBIs, two runs

Brett Baty: 2-3, two RBIs, walk

Joe Genord: 2-5, double

Jose Mena: 1-3, double, RBI, run, walk

Andrew Edwards: 1.1 IP, 2 K

NEWS AND NOTES

The Cyclones have dropped three games in a row, allowing 30 runs during the stretch.

Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio have combined to go 12-20 (.600) with seven doubles and 10 RBIs in the series. Despite the offensive prowess, the pair made two errors each in Friday's game.

The Mets announced Matt Allan, who was supposed to pitch for Brooklyn in 2021, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Allan did not throw a pitch this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Asheville, Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

Probables: RHP Alec Kisena (first start) vs. LHP Juan Pablo Lopez (first start)

Audio: MiLB First Pitch App

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.