Hudson Valley Pounds Fourteen Hits to Earn Second Win of 2021
May 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Hudson Valley Renegades pounded out 14 hits on Saturday night to beat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 9-3 at FirstEnergy Park.
Six different Gades hitters had two hits each. Brandon Lockridge hit a three-run homer in the seventh to blow the game open, while James Nelson drove in three on two doubles. Hudson Valley improved to 2-3 on the young season.
The Claws took a 3-0 lead after one as Rudy Rott capped the inning with a two-run double, but the Gades tied it in the second on a double by Nelson and a groundout by Kyle MacDonald.
The long afternoon for the 1,572 in attendance included a rain delay that lasted nearly an hour and a half. Both managers needed five pitchers to get through the game with temperatures no better than in the low-50s. The Renegades bullpen fared better than the BlueClaws, allowing no runs on five hits over the final seven innings with 13 strikeouts. Josh Maciejewski (1-0) earned the win in relief and Riley Wilson (0-1) took the loss for the Claws.
Hudson Valley took the lead for good in the fifth on an Isaiah Pasteur double that scored Eric Wagaman, followed by Nelson's second two-bagger of the contest. The Gades added one more in the sixth on a Josh Breaux sacrifice fly before Lockridge's home run in the seventh put the game out of reach.
The final game of the opening trip in New Jersey is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Luis Medina is the scheduled starter for the Renegades while Tyler McKay gets the ball for Jersey Shore.
Hudson Valley comes home for Opening Night at Dutchess Stadium Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Pregame ceremonies are set to begin at 6:45 p.m.
