Four Homers Just Enough as BKLYN Wins 16-12

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, tied a franchise record with four home runs, scored in eight of nine frames, and survived a nine-run Asheville eighth inning, holding on to win 16-12 Saturday night in game five of a six-game series at McCormick Field against the Tourists.

BIG MOMENTS

The Cyclones hit homers to lead off back-to-back innings in the third and fourth frames. Luke Ritter's homer to lead off the third pushed the lead to 4-0, while Ronny Mauricio's solo shot made it 7-0 in the next inning*. *

Shortstop Cody Bohanek launched a two-run long ball over the left field fence, giving the Cyclones a 10-2 cushion. Joe Genord's solo jack in the seventh upped the tally to 11-2.

Trailing 13-3 into the bottom of the eighth, the Tourists rallied for a monster inning with nine runs to cut the deficit to one. After two costly Cyclones errors to keep the inning alive, Alex McKenna belted a grand slam against Michel Otañez to highlight the colossal frame.

Brooklyn starter Alec Kisena earned the victory, striking out eight over five innings of four-hit, two-run ball.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Joe Genord: 3-4, home run, three RBIs, sac fly, three runs

Luke Ritter: 2-5, home run, two RBIs, run, walk

Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, home run, RBI, two runs

Antoine Duplantis: 2-5, double, RBI, two runs, two walks

Alec Kisena: W, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

NEWS AND NOTES

The Saturday night victory marked Brooklyn's 800th win in franchise history.

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Cyclones hit four homers in a game. It's the first time the feat has been accomplished since August 25, 2013 at Vermont.

Brooklyn has homered five times to start the season.

The Cyclones allowed seven unearned runs Saturday and have made 14 errors in five games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Asheville, Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Probables: LHP Josh Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Blair Henley (0-1, 18.00 ERA)

Audio: MiLB First Pitch App

