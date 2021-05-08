Cyclones Half-Season 2021 Plans Available Now

Can't make it to every game? Well we've got you covered. The Brooklyn Cyclones are offering a half-season plan for the 2021 season. For just $14 a game, you will receive tickets for every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday game OR every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday contest.

All plans include the "never waste a ticket" option which allows you to exchange unused tickets for most games game - based on availability - free of charge. If you choose to redeem your unused ticket for a premium game, there is a limit of 4 per game and there will be a $5 upgrade charge.

Half-season plans will also have access to pre-paid and discounted parking for the 2021 season.

To reserve your seats, or for more information, please contact us at 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

