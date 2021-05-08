Cyclones Luxury Suites Available Now for 2021 Season

BROOKLYN, NY -- Experience Cyclones baseball in the lap of luxury in one of our socially distanced Luxury Suites for the 2021 season.

Suites, which typically accommodate 12-48 people will now be the perfect way to watch a game for groups of 6 - 18. Pricing starts at $225 for a 6-person suite. Suite pricing DOES NOT include food and beverage options which will be available for an additional cost.

For more information, or to reserve your suite, call of text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.

