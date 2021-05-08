Drive Power Past Bowling Green, 11-1

May 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville's bats exploded for five home runs, including two from Tyler Dearden, and 13 hits, with five Drive players compiling multi-hit efforts, to notch their first win of the season, 11-1, against Bowling Green Saturday night at Fluor Field.

Starter Brayan Bello also earned the first win for a Greenville (1-4) starter by completing 5.1 innings of one run ball. He surrendered four hits and one walk to go along with three punchouts.

Bowling Green (4-1) starter Michael Mercado was charged with the loss and only lasted 2.1 innings while allowing five runs on eight hits and three home runs.

It didn't take long for the Drive to plate their first run. Cam Cannon led off the bottom of the first and doubled to left, two-hopping the Green Monster. Two batters later, Tyler Esplin lined a single to right, and Cannon slid under the tag at the plate to give Greenville a 1-0 lead.

The next half inning, the home run barrage began. Kole Cottam connected on his first home run of the year to lead off the inning. The solo clout cleared the Monster and banged up against the brick building beyond the wall. Tyler Dearden followed that up a batter later with his first home run of the year as well. It was the Drive's second back-to-back jacks of the season. The third and final blast of the inning belonged to Nick Sogard, a solo shot to right. Greenville scored its fourth run of the inning after Cannon laced his second double of the game and then came around to score from second base on a Danny Santana sacrifice fly, expanding the Drive to 5-0.

Bowling Green got a run back in the fourth on a Blake Hunt RBI double to left.

Greenville quickly responded with two three-run homers in the bottom half of the frame. After a hit-by-pitch and catcher's interference, Tyreque Reed lined a missile into the bullpen for the first three-run round-tripper. Brandon Howlett, single, and Cottam, walk, then each reached base consecutively before Dearden smacked his second home run of the game, giving Greenville an 11-1 advantage.

Dearden led the way with two home runs and four RBI on the night while Reed knocked in three. Cannon, Dearden, Cottam, Tyler Esplin and Brandon Howlett each collected two hits.

Reliever Alex Scherff pitched 1.1 innings in relief and fanned three in his second outing of the year. Zach Bryant finished off the game with 2.0 strong innings, allowing just one walk.

The six-game series versus Bowling Green concludes tomorrow at 3:05 pm at Fluor Field. A pair of right-handers will face off against each other as Greenville will send Chase Shugart to square off against Miller Hogan.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.