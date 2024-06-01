Matthews Blasts Two Home Runs in 4-3 Win

June 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists notched their second straight one run victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers with a 4-3 win on Saturday night. It was also the Tourists second consecutive sellout crowd on hand to see the home team come out on top.

Brice Matthews rejoined the team after a stint on the IL and immediately made his presence felt. Matthews hit a leadoff Home Run in the bottom of the first inning; his first Homer at the High-A level. Greensboro hit a pair of early Home Runs, one in the first and one in the second; however, Matthews struck again with a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the second.

Asheville kept the deficit at 3-2 until the Tourists rallied in the bottom of the fifth. Garret Guillemette delivered a two-out RBI single that scored John Garcia and tied the game at three. The next batter, Jackson Loftin, singled home Ryan Johnson and gave the Tourists their first lead at 4-3.

Franny Cobos made sure the lead stayed in tact for the final four innings. Cobos worked 4.1 shutout frames out of the Asheville bullpen and limited Greensboro's offense to a mere one hit. Cobos spelled Edinson Batista who pitched the game's first 4.2 innings. Batista held the Grasshoppers to only three hits.

The Tourists will attempt to win their third straight on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:05pm ET.

