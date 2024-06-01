Renegades Topped by Aberdeen

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With a three-run third inning, the Aberdeen IronBirds snapped the Hudson Valley Renegades' three-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Saturday at Heritage Financial Park.

Getting the start for the Renegades Ben Shields threw a career-high six innings in his best start of the year. Earning his first career quality start, the left-hander struck out five and didn't walk a batter. He was the fourth consecutive Renegades starter pitch into the sixth, and threw just 63 pitches in his outing.

In the top of the third, Maxwell Costes, Adam Retzbach, and Enrique Bradfield notched three consecutive singles to load the bases. Tavian Josenberger then hit a bases-clearing triple to make it 3-0 Aberdeen.

Jace Avina led off the fourth with a walk. Jesus Rodriguez walked and Tyler Hardman followed with a single to bring home Avina, getting Hudson Valley on the board. Hardman has RBI hits in back-to-back appearances and has a five-game hitting streak. Avina was on base four times in the game, with a single, two walks, and a hit by pitch in four plate appearances.

Mason Vinyard and Cole Ayers combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Hudson Valley. In the last four games, the Renegades bullpen has combined for 13.0 scoreless innings. With 1.1 scoreless innings on seven pitches in Saturday's game, Ayers has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 innings pitched.

The Renegades had the tying run in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth innings, and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but could not score.

Hudson Valley will look to secure a series victory over Aberdeen on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park. Coverage begins with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.77) will start for Hudson Valley, while the IronBirds have not announced a starter.

