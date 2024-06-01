Renegades Game Notes

June 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (24-22) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (24-25)

LHP Ben Shields (1-1, 3.51 ERA) vs. LHP Luis De León (0-1, 3.68 ERA)

Game 47 | Home Game 23 | Saturday, June 1, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m.

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

TIME AWAY: The Renegades are hosting the IronBirds for a six-game series, as they continue a stretch where they play 24 of 36 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Aberdeen and Wilmington, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore. Following six games last week at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, Hudson Valley plays six games vs. Aberdeen in Wappingers Falls. The Renegades will then play eight games at Wilmington, concluding a period where Hudson Valley plays four out of six series away from Heritage Financial Park.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna had a record-breaking night on Wednesday vs. the IronBirds. The 22-year-old launched two home runs, a grand slam and a three-run shot, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record, becoming the first Renegade to record seven RBIs since Aaron Palensky on April 26th, 2023. He also set the Heritage Financial Park record in that category. Serna added his tenth home run of the season on Friday. Serna's ten long balls this year are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League, along with Rome's E.J. Exposito. He is second in the SAL in RBIs with 40, and is tied for fourth with 34 runs scored.

CONSISTENCY: After Baron Stuart made a spot start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a doubleheader on Thursday (W, CG, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K), he was returned to the Renegades on Friday. Stuart continued his strong stretch of pitching on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park, going 5+ innings for the third consecutive start. He allowed three runs in 5.1 innings, while striking out three. The Renegades right-hander has been charged with just six earned runs in his last 18.1 innings.

RALLY TIME: For the second consecutive night on Friday, the Renegades put together an inning where they scored six runs or more. Hudson Valley brought 12 batters to the plate, bringing home seven runs and recording eight hits in the inning. Jared Serna and Omar Martinez both launched home runs in the frame, and the IronBirds were forced to use three pitchers to get three outs. Nine Renegades batters had at least one hit in the contest. On Thursday night, Hudson Valley brought 11 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth inning, fueling an 11-1 victory over the IronBirds. Jared Serna, Tyler Hardman, and Garrett Martin had RBI hits in the inning. Three players had multi-hit games, including Martin, who hit his first home run of the year in the second inning and drove in two runs. Jace Avina was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

FAMILIAR FOES: The Renegades and IronBirds are already playing their third six-game series of the season. After the Renegades took four of six at Heritage Financial Park, the IronBirds took five of six down at Leidos Field in Maryland. The two teams have already played eight one-run games, with the Renegades holdng a 5-3 advantage in those matchups. Hudson Valley's victory in the series finale in Aberdeen on May 12th sparked the beginning of a season-long five-game winning streak for the 'Gades. The Renegades and IronBirds are currently in a stretch where they are facing off 12 times in a 24-game stretch. After June 2nd, these two teams won't play each other again in the regular season.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler was excellent on Sunday afternoon at the Cyclones, allowing just three hits and one run in 5.2 innings, while striking out a career-high eight batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In five Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just four earned runs in 26.2 innings, good for an outstanding 1.37 ERA and 0.80 WHIP. His ERA now sits at 1.77 this season through eight starts, the fourth-best mark in the South Atlantic League.

TROUBLE WITH THE STEAL: In only 16 games against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the Renegades have allowed 64 stolen bases (4 steals/game). The IronBirds alone account for 59% of all stolen bases against the Renegades this season in just 35% of Hudson Valley's games. However, in the last three games, the Renegades have limited the IronBirds to just five stolen bases combined, significantly dropping the average stolen bases per game.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 2.99 ERA (68 ER/204.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and eighth-best in MiLB. Excluding Monday's game, the bullpen has only been charged with three earned runs in its last 27 frames. Renegades relievers have combined for 10.8 K/9 this season. Hudson Valley has received 10 innings of scoreless baseball from their pen the last three nights. In his last three appearances, Cole Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 9.2 innings. His 17 appearances lead the South Atlantic League.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 16 games, Flores has 21 hits with nine doubles and 13 RBIs. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .288 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .855 during that span. In May, Flores is slashing .361/.474/.508 with a .982 OPS.

REHABBING RENEGADES: Last week, the Renegades were joined by three rehabbing players. DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Tyler Hardman all had their rehab assignments transferred to Hudson Valley by the Yankees. LeMahieu became the fifth Major League Rehabber in team history, joining Tommy Pham (2018), Luis Severino (2021), Ben Rortvedt (2022) and Carlos Rodón (2023). Vivas and Hardman join the Gades on Minor League Rehab assignments to complete the rare road triple rehab. Hardman has now returned from his rehab, and is with the Renegades full-time.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: In Thursday's start against Aberdeen, Sebastian Keane tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out six batters for the second consecutive start. The Northeastern product didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning. He now has 6+ strikeouts in 4 starts this season. In his last three home outings, Keane has three quality starts, allowing just three runs in 19 innings and recording 20 punch outs. On May 17th, Keane tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits. His outing was the longest of any Hudson Valley pitcher this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 309 hits through 46 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, tied with the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Lansing (OAK, A+) has allowed a staggering 458 hits through 49 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OLD RELIABLE: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 37 of his first 43 games. Over his last 26 games, Rodríguez is hitting .347 with 14 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, a .564 slugging percentage, and a .996 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .325 with five home runs and 23 RBIs, along with 12 doubles and a .905 OPS. He already has sixteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Sunday vs. Brooklyn, Rodríguez was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. His 54 hits are second-most in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than other teams, and his batting average is third.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .310 (44-for-142) with 15 doubles, 26 RBIs, 22 runs scored and a .916 OPS in 36 games. His 15 doubles are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his OPS ranks sixth. On Thursday night vs. Aberdeen, Avina was 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in a 11-1 Renegades win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE PROGRESS: The Renegades have the second-most errors in High-A. In their last two games, however, they have not committed an error. Hudson Valley is now 10-0 in games where they do not commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.23 GO:AO ratio is by far the best in the South Atlantic League (2nd, Asheville, 1.09), and is fourth among full season Minor League teams.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.