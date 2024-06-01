Claws Use 5-Run First, Roll to 11-5 Win on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws jumped out to a 10-0 lead after just three innings, including scoring five times in the first, and rolled to an 11-5 win over Greensboro on Saturday to pull to within one game of first place Greensboro.

Jersey Shore (28-22) has taken three of five from Brooklyn (26-24) with one game to play in this series. The BlueClaws pounded out 15 hits, including four by Leandro Pineda, a new season high.

The BlueClaws started the game with five runs in the bottom of the first. Leandro Pineda had an RBI single - he's 4-5 in the first inning of this series. Andrick Nava followed with an RBI single, as did Hendry Mendez. Finally, William Bergolla's 2-run double was the exclamation point on the inning, making it 5-0.

Brooklyn starter Jonah Tong (1-1) was chased from the game after allowing five runs and recording just one out.

The BlueClaws added three more in the second inning on a two-run single from Pineda and a SAC fly from Mendez. Cade Fergus added a two-run home run in the top of the third, his fourth of the season, to push the lead to 10-0.

Pineda added another RBI single in the fifth to put the BlueClaws up 11-0.

Trey Dillard was used as the opener and threw two perfect innings. Mason Ronan followed with two perfect innings of his own and earned the win to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Every BlueClaws starter had a hit except Erick Brito who drew two walks and scored a run. In addition to Pineda's four hits, Kemp, Nava, Bergolla, and Fergus all had two in the win.

The BlueClaws and Cyclones finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

