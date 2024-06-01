Jersey Shore Jolts in Front Early, Outslugs Brooklyn, 11-5

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Jersey Shore scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, as the BlueClaws outslugged the Brooklyn Cyclones, 11-5, on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After the leadoff man struck out in the first, the BlueClaws (28-22) had six consecutive batters reach base. 1B Leandro Pineda and DH Andrick Nava provided back-to-back RBI doubles, while LF Hendry Mendez slapped a run-scoring single to give Jersey Shore a 3-0 advantage. 2B William Bergolla capped the five-run frenzy with a two-run two-base hit.

BlueClaws continued to pour it on in the second. It became an 8-0 affair thanks to a two-run knock from Pineda and a sacrifice fly by Mendez in the second. RF Cade Fergus increased the cushion to double figures, 10-0, with a two-run home run to left in the third, his fourth of the year.

Jersey Shore added one last run in the fifth, as Pineda, who collected four hits in the game, earned his fourth run batted in with a single to right.

Despite trailing 11-0, the Cyclones (26-24) refused to go quietly. Brooklyn broke up the shutout bid with a bases-loaded walk to SS William Lugo in the sixth and added another tally on a C Carlos Oviedo ground out in the seventh.

Brooklyn's best offensive outburst came in a three-run eighth. With the bases loaded and two out, a passed ball and a two-RBI knock to left from LF Chris Suero drew the Cyclones within 11-5.

RHP Jonah Tong (1-1) was saddled with his first defeat of the season, departing after recording one out and allowing five runs for Brooklyn.

RHP Trey Dillard took a no-decision after posting two perfect innings to start a bullpen game for the BlueClaws. In relief, LHP Mason Ronan (2-1) followed with two perfect frames, earning his second win.

RHP Kade Morris (1-0, 1.64), the New York Mets' No. 21 prospect per Baseball America, is scheduled to take the hill in the series finale for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are projected to counter with LHP Braeden Fausnaught (5-0, 2.93). The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. from ShoreTown Ballpark.

