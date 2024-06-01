Bowling Green Cooled off in 9-4 Loss to Wilmington

June 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor and Ryan Spikes each launched home runs, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-23) allowed 12 hits in a 9-4 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (23-25) on Saturday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Blue Rocks exploded for three runs off Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia in the top of the first. Phillip Glasser, Viandel Pena, and Daylen Lile each singled to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Glasser from third and a two-RBI double by Jeremy De La Rosa made it a 3-0 ballgame.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom half of the first against Blue Rocks starter Riley Cornelio. Taylor led off with a single and scored on a double by Xavier Isaac, cutting the deficit, 3-1.

The Hot Rods cut into the lead again in the top of the third, still facing Cornelio. Spikes blasted a solo shot to lead off the inning, making it a 3-2 Wilmington lead.

After the Blue Rocks scored two in the top of the fourth, the Hot Rods bounced back in the bottom half of the frame. Ricardo Genoves walked and came around to score on a two-run homer by Taylor to make it 5-4.

Wilmington opened up the game in the top of the sixth facing Bowling Green reliever Jake Christianson. The Blue Rocks plated four runs, which was highlighted by a three run homer from De La Rosa.

The Hot Rods offense was silent the rest of the way, falling to the Blue Rocks, 9-4.

Cornelio (4-4) earned the win, allowing four runs on five hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts over 5.0 innings of work. Garcia (4-2) took the loss, letting up five runs on eight hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts over 5.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP Duncan Davitt (4-3, 3.08), while Wilmington starts RHP Bryan Caceras (3-4, 5.03).

