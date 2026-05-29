Matt Levy: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 11/12

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







#CLTvMAD, 5/23/26: The 26-year-old came up with an outstanding one-on-one denial to keep out Forward Madison FC's Stephen Annor Gyamfi as he bore down on goal, punching his effort away and allowing his back line to clear.

Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

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