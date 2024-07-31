Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

July 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC travels to face Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 1 for their final group stage match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

The series between San Diego and Los Angeles is split evenly with the current record holding 3-3-3 in all competitions. In the most recent meeting, the Wave played Angel City to a scoreless draw on May 23 at BMO Stadium. San Diego started the first half testing Angel City's defense, creating 13 shots with four shots on goal. The Wave nearly found the game-winner in the dying minutes when forward Jaedyn Shaw's inswinging set piece into the box found the head of midfielder Emily van Egmond. The Australian international's header was saved and bounced off the crossbar before falling to the head of forward Alex Morgan that was saved by goalkeeper Didi Haracic to keep the game level.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the club fell 2-0 to Club América Femenil on July 26 at Snapdragon Stadium. Club América broke through in the 78th minute when a corner kick was played into the box, where defender Karen Luna flew through and headed the ball to the back of the net. The away side then doubled their lead to secure the win when forward Kiana Palacios scored in extra time.

Angel City is coming off a 2-0 win over Bay FC on Friday, July 27 at PayPal Park. Los Angeles opened the scoring in the 18th minute when midfielder Claire Emslie's free kick connected with midfielder Megan Reid whose shot bounced off the post and was miss cleared by Bay FC defender Dorian Bailey for an own goal. In the 54th minute, forward Alyssa Thompson went on the attack and cut two defenders inside the box before passing to Messiah Bright who laid a pass off to Emslie. Emslie took a first-time shot that went through the legs of King and past the goalkeeper to secure the win on the road.

Players to Watch

San Diego goalkeeper Morgan Messner made her Wave FC debut on Friday against Club América, earning a start in net. Messner was tested throughout the match as she recorded five saves on the night including a kick-save in the 10th minute of the match and a one-handed save off a free kick in the 60th minute. The game marked the goalkeeper's first-ever NWSL start and appearance.

Los Angeles midfielder Claire Emslie contributed to both ACFC goals in the club's last match against Bay FC. It was Emslie's in-swinging corner kick that led to the opening goal in the 18th minute and her first-time shot that earned the second goal in the 54th minute. Emslie also leads Angel City in goals scored (6) in the regular season this year.

How to Watch

Thursday's match between San Diego and Los Angeles will be played at Titan Stadium with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and streamed on Paramount+.

