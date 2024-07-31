Preview: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

July 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (0-1-1, 1 pt) hit the road for a midweek matchup against the Washington Spirit (1-1-0, 3 pts) to close out group stage play in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Where to Watch

Stream: Paramount+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago fell at home to Liga MX side, Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil, 0-1

WAS: Washington was defeated on the road by New Jersey/New York Gotham FC, 0-1

Storylines

Let's Rain on a Parade: With Chicago sitting fourth in Group D standings and Washington second, the Red Stars' hopes of advancing to the Summer Cup semifinal are already dashed. However, with Gotham currently leading Group D, the final group stage fixture is a must-win for the Spirit if they don't want their Summer Cup run to end in Richmond, giving Chicago a chance to win some extra satisfaction from a positive result. Victory doesn't seem impossible, either: while Washington has a win that the Red Stars lack, Chicago will arrive in Virginia with two more days of recovery time than their opponent. Additionally, the Spirit were most recently defeated by Gotham FC July 28, who the Red Stars held scoreless before falling to in a penalty shootout July 20. Washington's attack tops Chicago's on paper, with more goals (2) and a better shooting accuracy (62.50 percent to 45.45 percent), but the Red Stars compare better defensively than the Spirit, conceding fewer goals (1 to 2), facing fewer shots (6 to 7) and winning more duels (119 to 85). Which side will emerge from the battle in higher spirits?

Ends Bring New Beginnings: With July 31 marking the end of Chicago's 2024 Summer Cup run, a much-needed reset is on the horizon for the Red Stars. The 3.5-week break between July 31 and Chicago's next match August 24 will provide essential rest and recovery time for an injury-riddled Red Stars roster. Additionally, much-missed leaders Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson will be back from the 2024 Paris Olympics, while new faces in Canadian Julia Grosso and Brazilian Ludmila will be donning Chicago's crest for the first time. More additions could also be welcomed before the Red Stars head to Louisville August 24, as the NWSL transfer window opens at the beginning of August. With Head Coach Lorne Donaldson admittedly open to considering bringing on a player who could stabilize a shaken defense following center back Sam Staab's season-ending injury, better days could be on the way.

It's a Bird, It's a Plane: Nope, it's just Bea! 'Her Air-ness' Bea Franklin had quite the outing July 26. Most impressively, the rookie midfielder won 13 aerial duels, the most in a single NWSL match this season across all competitions. The last NWSL player to win more than 13 aerial duels in a single match (across all competitions) was Taylor Flint (14) in 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup play, in her third NWSL season. Franklin achieving the feat in just her eighth professional match sets the Seattle, Washington, native on pace to be an intimidating threat in the air over the next few seasons. Franklin wasn't just an aerial threat July 26; the first-year Red Star produced career highs in touches (54), passes (40) and clearances (6), while her five recoveries in the match were only outdone by teammate Júlia Bianchi (6). Show up and show out, rook!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.