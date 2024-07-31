Houston Dash Add Eric Klenofsky to Technical Staff

July 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that Eric Klenofsky joined the technical staff as the goalkeeper coach. Klenofsky joined the Dash as an interim goalkeeping coach to start the season.

The 29-year-old joined the organization in March 2022 as the head of goalkeeping for the Houston Dynamo Academy. He was an assistant coach for the men's soccer program at the University of South Florida from 2021-2022 and began his coaching career in 2018 with Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Klenofsky played collegiately at Monmouth University in New Jersey, where he was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015 and 2016. Following his collegiate career, he was drafted with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United.

He joined the Richmond Kickers on loan that season and made his professional debut in April 2017. The former goalkeeper also spent time in Israel with Hapoel Marmorek F.C., where he helped the club reach the finals of the Toto Cup Liga Leumit. He spent the next two years with Toronto FC II and Tacoma Defiance.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.