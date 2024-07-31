Kansas City Current Looks to Clinch Semifinal Spot in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Tigres UANL

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (2-0-0, 6 pts., 1st place Group C) finish group stage play in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Tigres UANL (1-1-0, 3 pts., 2nd place Group C) Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium. Thursday's match will broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ with Maura Sheridan and Gary Bailey on the call. Fans in Kansas City can also listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko live on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English and Spanish.

The Current overpowered Liga MX Femenil side Pachuca 3-0 Saturday in Kansas City's first-ever international match at CPKC Stadium. Kansas City became the only team in Group C to get through the first two matches unbeaten due in large part to a dominant performance and a brace from veteran Debinha. The Brazilian midfielder pulled the Current ahead in the 12th minute with a one-touch strike to the top corner.

In the 28th minute, the Current went back on the attack. Forward Kristen Hamilton sent in a cross from the endline to find Debinha, who struck again for her second goal of the night. In similar fashion, Hamilton found the back of the net minutes later with a perfectly timed run into the box, meeting forward Michelle Cooper's cross and shuffling the ball past the Pachuca goalkeeper. The score gave Hamilton a goal and an assist for the second straight week and gave Kansas City a 3-0 lead that would last throughout the end of the match.

Tigres UANL meet the Current after falling to Houston Dash 2-1 Sunday. Houston carried the early momentum in that match, with Dash forward Diana Ordoñez scoring in the second minute. The Tigres bounced back quickly as defender Cristina Ferral seemingly equalized the score, but the goal was called back as the referee determined she was offside. The Liga MX Femenil side did find success in first half stoppage time when they were presented with a free kick in dangerous territory, a specialty of Tigres attack. As the cross came in, striker Alison Gonzalez booted a loose ball from the top of the box past Houston's reach and into the net. The draw held until the 81st minute when a quick Dash transition got the best of the Tigres defense for the match-winner.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current defender Stine Ballisager - Ballisager made her return to club play last week after helping Denmark qualify for the 2025 UEFA Championship Tournament. Her calming presence was key to the team's clean sheet performance on defense, and helped the young backline shut down any hint of an attack from Pachuca.

Tigres UANL forward Jacqueline Ovalle - The 24-year-old forward is the club's top goal scorer, tallying 105 goals in seven seasons with Tigres. Ovalle is a skilled attacker and an experienced veteran, just as much of a threat on the ball as she is in space. She scored Tigres' opening goal of the tournament, supporting the club's victory against Pachuca July 19.

CONOCE A LAS AMAZONAS

Under Spanish head coach Milagros Martinez, the Liga MX Femenil powerhouse has found even more success, earning the club's sixth league title in 2023 and tripling its Campeon de Campeones wins in the past year. Nicknamed Las Amazonas, an avid description for the club's ruthless attack, tenacity and creativity, the team is the most decorated in Liga MX Femenil, with at least one title each year since 2018. The defending league champions have lost only three matches in the last year during regular season play and have an unbeatable track record of triumphs since the club began in 2016. With forwards such as South African star Thembi Kgatlana and steadfast center back Cristina Ferral holding the line, the squad has been in strong form this summer.

CPKC HITS DIFFERENT

Las Amazonas is no stranger to loud stadiums and dedicated fans, with club supporters showing up for the team at home and abroad. The Tigres have two entries into the top 10 attended matches in women's football league matches, with more than 50,000 fans gathering for matches in 2018 and 2022. For its part, CPKC Stadium brings in a uniquely intimate game experience, with just as fervent of a fanbase in its 11,500 capacity. Named to TIME World's 100 Greatest Places 2024, CPKC Stadium is the gold standard for women's sports and the place to be for the International Summer of Soccer.

CLINCHING SEMIFINALS

As the frontrunner of Group C, the Current's path to victory and a berth in the Aug. 6 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semifinals hosted at CPKC Stadium hinges on the final group stage match. Facing off against the second place Tigres, the Current will win Group C of the Summer Cup with a win or if they reach a penalty shootout through a tie after 90 minutes. With either a win or loss in the shootout, the Current will win the group. Kansas City can also move on with a loss by one goal and a Houston loss, as well as a Kansas City loss and Houston win, provided Houston keeps a goal differential less than five.

The Current will earn a place in the semifinals by finishing group stage play with seven points or more, meaning a win or penalty shootout win/loss will land the club in the semifinal round.

