Chicago Red Stars End Summer Cup with a Win Over Washington Spirit 2-3

July 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RICHMOND, VA - The Chicago Red Stars closed out the National Women's Soccer League X Liga MX Summer Cup with a win over the Washington Spirit by a score of 2-3. Forwards Jenna Bike and Jameese Joseph scored the team's first two goals and Naperville-native, Sarah Griffith, sealed the win with a goal from outside the box.

KEY MOMENTS:

20' A pinball machine in the Spirit box! Chicago midfielder Cari Roccaro narrowly finds Hannah Anderson's feet inside Spirit's crowded 18-yard box. With one touch, Anderson finds Leillani Nesbeth, who fires the ball towards goal, but Spirit goalkeeper, Nicole Barnhart, springs to block the shot.

21' Chicago's Taylor Malham launches the ball forward from distance towards the Red Stars attack inside Spirit's 18-yard-box,. but Washington keeper Barnhart leaps in to grab the ball and shut down the play

25' Washington Spirit's Ouleymata Sarr creates a through ball for a charging Makenna Morris, who taps the ball inside Chicago's 18-yard box. Chicago goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood charges forward, sliding and covering the ball to keep Spirit off the board.

29' Washington's Chloe Ricketts carries the ball downfield, passing to Lena Silano, who redirects the ball to teammate Andy Sullivan. Sullivan cuts back on a Chicago defender and lofts the ball just over Chicago's crossbar.

45+3' Red Star Jameese Joseph dances around two defenders inside Spirit's 18-yard box and sends a low ball towards goal. Joseph's shot is blocked with an initial kick save, but a sprinting Jenna Bike follows through on the shot before Washington's Barnhart can recover. Bike's second-chance shot finds the back of the net, giving Chicago a late lead just before halftime. 0-1 Chicago

47' Morris runs at Chicago's back line and slips the ball to Silano, looking to penetrate, but Wood aggressively smothers the ball and ends Spirit's attack.

53' A foul in the box on Ouleymata Sarr earns a penalty kick for the spirit

55' Andi Sullivan takes a penalty kick, and while Chicago's Mackenzie Wood reacts quickly, the ball is placed just out of the keeper's reach tying the match, 1-1

60' Chicago's Shea Groom sends a perfectly weighted through ball to a dashing Joseph who leaves two defenders in her wake. Jospeh is calm on the ball and glides a low shot into the net, taking back Chicago's lead 1-2

83' Spirit's Courtney Brown carries the ball down the right wing. Her cross is blocked in the box, but the ball conveniently lands at the feet of Silan whose late run leaves her wide open for a shot that ties up the match, 2-2

90' Chicago employs a high-pressure strategy that forces a turnover in Sprit's defensive third. A wide-open Sarah Griffith finds herself with the ball at her feet in a central position and missiles the ball from a distance, burying it in the net. Chicago takes back the lead with minutes left in the match, 2-3.

GAME NOTES:

Tonight marked the first start for Shea Groom as a Red Star

Jenna Bike scored her second career goal tonight

Shea Groom secured her first assist as a Red Star with her pass to Jameese Joseph that led to the second goal for the teamJoseph's goal tonight was her second career goal in all NWSL competitions

Sarah Griffith marked her first goal of 2024 tonight and her third in all competitions

Goalkeeper, Mackenzie Wood earned her first career win tonight

Next Game

Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars Saturday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Lynn Family Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

WAS 0 2 2

CHI 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

WAS: 55' Andi Sullivan (PK), 83' Lena Silano

CHI: 45+3' Jenna Bike, 60' Jameese Joseph, 89' Sarah Griffith

Disciplinary Report

WAS: 51' Annaïg Butel (Yellow Card), 64' Brittany Ratcliffe (Yellow Card), 75' Courtney Brown (Yellow Card)

CHI: 64' Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card), 77'Jenna Bike (Yellow Card), 90+5' Sophie Jones (Yellow Card)

Lineups

WAS: Nicole Barnhart, Olivia Stone, Tara McKeown, Annaïg Butel, Jenna Butler, Chloe Ricketts, Andi Sullivan (Courtney Brown), Heather Stainbrook, Lena Silano, Makenna Morris (Brittany Ratcliffe), Ouleymata Sarr

CHI: Mackenzie Wood, Leilanni Nesbeth (Tatumn Milazzo), Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Taylor Malham, Bea Franklin (Sophie Jones), Julia Bianchi, Nádia Gomes (Sarah Grifith), Shea Groom, Jenna Bike (Chardonnay Curran), Jameese Joseph (Ally Schlegel)

