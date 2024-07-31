Kansas City Current Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Diageo

July 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a partnership with Diageo, a global alcohol beverage leader on Wednesday. With 200 brands sold in nearly 180 countries, Diageo has a diverse beverage portfolio and is a worldwide leader in premium drinks.

As part of this official partnership with Diageo, iconic Irish brewer Guinness will be prominently represented inside CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. Guinness will be sold on draft at various locations in the stadium, including a branded portable in the northwest corner of the stadium. The partnership also includes Diageo brands Lone River Ranch Water, Smirnoff ICE SMASH malt beverages and Captain Morgan Sliced Up Tropical Hurricane.

"Diageo has proven to be a prominent supporter of women's sports, and we are grateful for their support of the Current," said KC Current Vice President, Marketing, Jocelyn Monroe. "An iconic industry leader like Guinness, which shares our commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries, is a welcome addition to our gameday experience."

Wednesday's partnership represents a historic moment for Diageo in their continued support of women's sports. Guinness is the presenting sponsor for the Women's Six Nations rugby championship, and Diageo brands are proud partners with three other clubs in the National Women's Soccer League.

"I'm thrilled that professional sports continue to become more inclusive," said Joyce He, Guinness Brand Director. "It's an exciting time to partner with Kansas City Current to showcase the sport's fiercest competitors and ensure fans (21+) can enjoy every match with a pint in hand."

Additionally, the partnership includes in-stadium signage, CPKC Plaza Activations and a sponsored happy hour at a date to be determined later this season. Lone River Ranch Water, a female founded brand, will also be available in the CPKC Pitch Club and at select concourse locations.

Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on www.kansascitycurrent.com/international-summer-of-soccer#Tickets.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 31, 2024

