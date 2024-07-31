North Carolina Courage Blanks Rayadas de Monterrey

July 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage took down Rayadas de Monterrey, 3-0, in the final game of group play in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park on Wednesday.

With the win, the Courage end group play with seven points and have a chance to win Group E and advance to the semifinals of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, depending on the result of the final Group E match. With seven points, the Courage are guaranteed to advance if they win the group.

The Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville will play in Orlando on Thursday and if Orlando wins or the two sides draw and go to a penalty shootout, the Courage will win the group. If Louisville wins in regulation, Racing and the Courage will be tied on points and the group winner will be determined by goal differential.

Ashley Sanchez opened the scoring in first half stoppage time, slotting a cut back from Haley Hopkins into the bottom corner to punctuate a strong offensive half that saw the Courage outshoot Rayadas 11-2. Denise O'Sullivan kicked off the scoring play, sliding a silky pass to Hopkins to set up the cut back opportunity.

Haley Hopkins added an insurance goal in the 82', with Meredith Speck breaking through on net and sliding the ball across goal for Hopkins to knock into an empty net. The goal was Hopkins' third of 2024 and first in the Summer Cup.

Rookie Landy Mertz capped off the win with her first professional goal in the 90'. Speck was once again the creator, striking a hard-hit cross into the 6-yard box for Mertz to fire home.

Match Notes:

Ashley Sanchez's goal was her first of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and her fifth goal of 2024 overall.

Landy Mertz scored her first professional goal in the 90'.

The Courage's place in the competition's semifinals will be determined by Thursday's game between the Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville. If the Courage win the group, they will advance to the semifinal.

Up Next: The Courage will either play in the semifinals of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Tuesday, August 6, or will return to regular season play on Sunday, Aug. 25, with a road game against the Seattle Reign.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Marisa Bova; Dani Weatherholt, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Denise O'Sullivan © (Riley Jackson - 86'), Narumi Miura, Ashley Sanchez (Brianna Pinto - 72'); Haley Hopkins (Landy Mertz - 86'), Victoria Pickett (Manaka Matsukubo - 62'), Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck - 72').

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Jenna Winebrenner, Talia Staudi, Olivia Wingate.

MTY (4-4-2): Pamela Tajonar; Rebeca Bernal ©, Tanna Sanchez, Merel Van Dongen (Karol Bernal - 71'), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Analucia Martinez - 60') ; Diana Garcia, Fatima Servin (Dania Nicole Perez - 71'), Daniela Monroy, Samantha Simental; Christina Burkenroad (Katty Martinez - 71'), Myra Delgadillo (Diana Evangelista - 60').

Subs Not Used: Carol Cazares, Alejandra Calderon, Zellyka Arce, Paola Manrique.

Score:

NCC: 3

MTY: 0

Goals:

NCC: A. Sanchez - 45 + 2' (H. Hopkins); H. Hopkins (M. Speck - 82') L. Mertz (M. Speck - 90')

MTY: -

Cautions:

NCC: -

MTY: J. Seoposenwe - 7',

Ejections:

NCC: -

MTY: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 4,438

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.