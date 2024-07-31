Houston Dash Continue Homestand on Thursday against Pachuca CF

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash host their final group stage match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on Thursday, Aug. 1 as they welcome Pachuca CF to Shell Energy Stadium. This is the first meeting between the two teams and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Dash secured their first three points of the competition on Sunday following a 2-1 triumph over Tigres UANL at Shell Energy Stadium. Diana Ordóñez and Bárbara Olivieri scored for the Dash and rookie goalkeeper Heather Hinz made her professional debut. The goalkeeper made six massive saves against Tigres to secure three points. Ordóñez currently leads the team with five goals scored in all competitions and Olivieri scored her first goal since a 3-0 triumph over the North Carolina Courage in May.

Houston can still secure the top spot in the group with a victory on Thursday. Houston will also need Kansas City to lose and a greater goal difference to earn the top spot in Group C. The teams advancing to the semifinals will be determined by the group winners' rank. The top four group winners will advance to the semifinals in Kansas City on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Dash look to secure their third victory of the year at home on Thursday and the first stretch of back-to-back victories this year. The Dash will look to capitalize on this stretch of games at home as they host the Orlando Pride and Utah Royals FC later this month. Following the Aug. 31 match against Utah, the team will play five of their final eight games on the road to close the regular season.

Pachuca began the Apertura 2024 campaign with back-to-back victories but have struggled in group play during the Summer Cup. The team opened the tournament with a 4-2 loss to Tigres and lost 3-0 to the Kansas City Current last week.

Pachuca is led by veterans Charlyn Corral and Kenti Robles, who led Pachuca to the semifinals of the Clausura 2024 campaign. Corral scored four goals in the opening two games of the Apertura season and the squad has combined for eight goals in their two LIGA MX victories. Corral and Robles are renowned for their accomplishments at the club level. Robles won three league titles and two cup tournaments with FC Barcelona from 2011-2014. Corral has scored nearly 200 goals across her club career in Finland, Spain and Mexico.

The Dash returns to league play on Aug. 23 at home against the Orlando Pride. Tickets for all Houston Dash games at Shell Energy Stadium are available.

