Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven
Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Overview: MIA vs IND
Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET
Venue: Pitbull Stadium (Miami, Florida)
Forecast: 90 degrees and cloudy at kickoff
How to Watch: ESPN+ (Nationwide) & YouTube (International)
KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC
Miami FC returns to USL Championship action Wednesday night after punching its ticket to the USL Cup Quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 victory over Sarasota Paradise last Saturday.
Five different players found the scoresheet as Miami delivered exactly the performance it needed to keep its cup campaign alive, securing a Wild Card berth before turning its attention back to league play.
Now sitting at 4-5-6 in the USL Championship, Miami will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday night's matchup and earn three important points in front of the home supporters at Pitbull Stadium.
KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Indy Eleven
Indy Eleven travels to Miami after earning a 2-0 victory over Charleston Battery and enters Wednesday's match with a 6-3-3 record.
The visitors have put together a strong campaign in the Eastern Conference, combining a disciplined defensive approach with an efficient attack that has produced consistent results throughout the season.
Miami will face another important test against one of the conference's top-performing sides as both clubs look to continue building momentum in league play.
Head-to-Head
Wednesday marks the first meeting between Miami FC and Indy Eleven this season.
The Eastern Conference opponents meet for the first time in 2026 with both clubs looking to secure valuable points as the USL Championship season continues.
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