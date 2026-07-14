Miami FC Advances to USL Cup Quarterfinals with 5-0 Victory over Sarasota Paradise

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Sarasota, FL - Miami FC delivered exactly the performance it needed Saturday night, defeating Sarasota Paradise 5-0 at Premier Sports Complex to put itself in position for a Wild Card berth before results elsewhere confirmed the club's place in the 2026 USL Cup Quarterfinals.

Knowing both goals and a victory would be crucial, Miami came out on the front foot and controlled the match from the opening whistle. The visitors dictated possession, moved the ball with confidence and consistently created dangerous chances in the attacking third.

The breakthrough came in the 16th minute after Jürgen Locadia was brought down inside the penalty area. Mason Tunbridge calmly converted the penalty to give Miami an early 1-0 lead.

Miami continued to apply pressure and doubled its advantage in the 28th minute when Gerald Díaz struck from outside the box following a corner kick. The visitors kept pushing forward and were rewarded again nine minutes later as Arney Rocha finished off an excellent cross from Alessandro Milesi to make it 3-0 before halftime.

Needing as many goals as possible to strengthen its Wild Card chances, Miami showed no signs of slowing down after the break.

Locadia added the fourth goal in the 59th minute after Arney Rocha found him inside the penalty area, before captain Daltyn Knutson capped off the scoring just three minutes later, finishing from close range following a corner kick to extend the lead to 5-0.

Five different players found the back of the net as Miami produced one of its most complete team performances of the season. The attack was clinical throughout the night, while the defense remained organized to preserve the clean sheet and complete a dominant road victory.

The emphatic result, combined with results elsewhere around the league, secured Miami FC a Wild Card berth and a place in the 2026 USL Cup Quarterfinals.

The USL Cup Quarterfinal Draw will take place on Monday, July 13, with Miami set to learn its next opponent in the knockout stage.

Miami FC now returns home to Pitbull Stadium on Wednesday, July 15 to host Indy Eleven in USL Championship action. Tickets are available now at MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2026

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