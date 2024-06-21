Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. St. Louis CITY SC

June 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face St. Louis CITY SC for the first time at CITYPARK to conclude its two-match road trip. The match is set to kick-off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

This will be the first MLS regular season meeting Atlanta and St. Louis CITY SC, who entered MLS as the league's 29th franchise in 2023.

Atlanta is coming off a 1-0 win against D.C. United at Audi Field on Wednesday. Thiago Almada scored his fifth goal of the season to lift Atlanta to its second consecutive road win.

With his game-winning goal against D.C., Almada is now tied for second on the club's all-time MLS regular season goals chart with 22. He ranks second with 25 goals scored in all competitions. The Argentine midfielder is also two assists shy of the club's all-time MLS regular season assist record with 33.

Atlanta ranks third in MLS in both crosses from open play (194) and successful cross percentage (35.82%). Brooks Lennon leads the team with 49 successful crosses and five assists.

