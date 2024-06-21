LAFC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 22, at Bmo Stadium

June 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) returns to BMO Stadium to take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Saturday's Western Conference matchup features the second regular-season meeting between LAFC and San Jose this season. The Black & Gold leads the all-time regular-season series with an 8-7-1 (W-L-T) record.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. San Jose

Kickoff: June 22 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT - URBAN PEACE INSTITUTE

Urban Peace Institute creates community safety and dismantles harmful systems to transform justice and ensure freedom from violence. The organization works to end injustice, violence, and oppression of people who have been historically criminalized and marginalized. By expanding evidence and place-based community violence interventions, building power, and assisting new regions, Urban Peace Institute advances solutions that lead to urban peace across the country. Their vision is for every individual to experience a life of peace, hope and power.

BMO SMALL BUSINESS - AMP BEAUTY

AMP Beauty is a next-generation retailer setting the standards for conscious beauty shoppers. Founded in 2018 by Angel Lenise Pyles and Montré Miller, the Los Angeles-based beauty brand offers clean, non-toxic products for every budget. AMP Beauty believes in democratizing beauty for all textures, all genders and all shades, and partners with brands that value sustainability.

BMO MATCH ACCESS:

The I Have A Dream Foundation will attend the match as guests of BMO. They will enjoy the match then participate in post-game PK's and have the opportunity to meet LAFC striker Kei Kamara.

The "I Have A Dream" Foundation works to ensure that all children have the opportunity to pursue higher education, fulfill their potential, and achieve their dreams. "We empower children ("Dreamers") in under-resourced communities to graduate from college by equipping them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in postsecondary school, along with tuition support to remove financial barriers. By helping our Dreamers gain access to college, we are putting them on a different academic and life trajectory, while having a broader impact on the students' families and the generations that follow."

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6:00 p.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

The Fields LA & Level Up arcade will be open from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PT, and for 90 minutes after the final whistle.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags including small clutches are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

