CF Montréal in Colorado Saturday to Face the Rapids

June 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado - Unbeaten in its last five games, CF Montréal will play its next match this Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at 9:30pm EDT at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The Montrealers are about to play their third game in eight days after drawing 2-2 with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

For the first time in nearly five years, Montreal will play a game in Commerce City. Laurent Courtois' team will be aiming for the third win in their history against the Rapids and their second at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, with an overall record of two wins, five losses and one draw against the Rapids. Colorado prevailed in the last meeting between the sides on August 3, 2019, winning 6-3.

A few CF Montréal players are on the cusp of reaching personal milestones including Mahala Opoku and Mason Toye, who are both one game shy of their 50th MLS start, while Lassi Lappalainen is just 30 minutes away from 5,000 minutes played in MLS with the Club.

Defender Joaquín Sosa will be absent due to a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, while conversely George Campbell will be available after serving a one-match suspension against the New York Red Bulls. Mathieu Choinière, Ariel Lassiter, Samuel Piette and Joel Waterman are also currently taking part in the Copa América, making CF Montréal (and Minnesota United FC) the best-represented MLS club with four players.

Colorado, meanwhile, is fifth in the Western Conference with an 8-7-4 record. Led offensively by Rafael Navarro (10 goals) and former Bleu-blanc-noir Djordje Mihailovic (nine goals), the Rapids are unbeaten in their last three games, including a 3-0 shutout in St. Louis.

