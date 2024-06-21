New England Revolution Academy Highlights: June 21, 2024

June 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The 2023-24 MLS NEXT season came to a close this week for the New England Revolution Academy's U-19s and U-15s teams, after both fell in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Round of 16 in Nashville, Tenn. at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex. The two teams then competed in the MLS NEXT Showcase to each finish their campaigns with a win.

The two-time MLS NEXT Cup Champion U-19s opened action in the playoffs Round of 16 on Sunday defeating Shattuck- St. Mary's, 3-1. Braedon Smith (2004 - New York City, N.Y.) tallied two goals for New England, while Enzo Goncalves (2006 - Hyannis, Mass.) scored his 10th goal of the season, capitalizing off an assist from Olger Escobar (2006 - Boston, Mass.) in the 53rd minute. On Monday, the U-19s lost in the second round of playoffs to Barca Residency Academy, 2-1. Escobar was the Revolution's lone scorer in the match. The Academy team finished its MLS NEXT campaign with a victory in showcase play on Wednesday, defeating FC Dallas, 1-0. Kian Charris (2006 - Pawtucket, R.I.) notched the game winner for New England to close out the 2024 season on a high-note.

The U-15's collected a victory in the first Round of 32 on Saturday, beating Seattle Sounders FC, 3-2. Sheridan McNish (2008 - Norwood, Mass.) and Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.) both registered goals for New England, while Brian Brooks (2009 - Waltham, Mass.) scored the game winner, recording his third goal of the season. On Monday, the U-15s fell to FC Cincinnati, 3-2. Ayala tallied his second goal in his second playoff appearance, while Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.) converted on an assist from Aarin Prajapati (2009 - Boston, Mass.) in the 79th minute. The Revolution Academy team closed out its season with a 4-3 victory over Barca Residency Academy on Tuesday in the MLS NEXT Showcase. Kaleb De Oliveira (2009 - Somerville, Mass.) registered two goals for New England, while Levi Katsell (2009 - San Diego, Calif.) and Siqueira also found the scoresheet to conclude the U-15's season with a win.

All five Revolution Academy teams will return to MLS NEXT play in September, to kick off the 2024-25 season.

UNDER 19s

New England Revolution U-19s vs. Shattuck- St. Mary's U-19s

MLS NEXT Cup

Sunday, June 16, 2024

New England Revolution 3, Shattuck- St. Mary's 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Braedon Smith (Unassisted) 32'

NE - Enzo Goncalves (Olger Escobar) 53'

NE - Braedon Smith (Eric Klein) 74'

SHA - 80'

Revolution U-19s: Max Weinstein; Steban Lopera (Jamie Kabuusu 45'), Mason Sullivan, Garrett Holman (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 74'), Alex Parvu (Henrique Dias 78'); Olger Escobar (TJ Kahoalii 74'), Eric Klein, Gabriel Chavez; Braedon Smith (Malik Akin 78'), Enzo Goncalves (Alex Rapo 78'), Ayden Kokoszka (Eric Klein 62').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryan Carney, Kian Charris.

New England Revolution U-19s vs. Barca Residency Academy U-19s

MLS NEXT Cup

Monday, June 17, 2024

New England Revolution 1, Barca Residency Academy 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Olger Escobar (Eric Klein) 44'

BAR - 57'

BAR - 73'

Revolution U-19s: Max Weinstein; Steban Lopera, Mason Sullivan, Alex Parvu, Garrett Holman (TJ Kahoalii 68'); Olger Escobar, Eric Klein, Gabriel Chavez (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 78'); Braedon Smith (Malik Akin 78'), Enzo Goncalves (Eric Klein 68'), Ayden Kokoszka (Jamie Kabuusu 63').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryan Carney, Kian Charris, Alex Rapo, Henrique Dias.

New England Revolution U-19s vs. FC Dallas U-19s

MLS NEXT Showcase

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

New England Revolution 1, FC Dallas 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kian Charris (Unassisted)

Revolution U-19s: Ryan Carney; Kian Charris, Alex Parvu, Garrett Holman, Alex Rapo (Enzo Goncalves 45'); Jordi Tornberg Ayala (Gabriel Chavez 45'), Henrique Dias, Steban Lopera; TJ Kahoalii (Malik Akin 58'), Braedon Smith (Jamie Kabuusu 58'), Eric Martinez.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Seattle Sounders FC U-15s

MLS NEXT Cup

Saturday, June 15, 2024

New England Revolution 3, Seattle Sounders FC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Sheridan McNish (Unassisted) 5'

SEA - 30'

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Levi Katsell) 50'

SEA - 80'

NE - Brian Brooks (Judah Siqueira)

Revolution U-15s: Reinner Fidelis; Jonathan Cante, Alex Glassman, Sheridan McNish, Joshua Macedo; Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Brian Brooks 68'), Braydon Fagundes (Tobin Farmer 72'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez; Levi Katsell (Kaleb De Oliveria 57'), Judah Siqueira, Aarin Prajapati (Makai Harr 72').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Frankie Caruso, Brandon Velez, Kauan De Campos, Lucas Aquino.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. FC Cincinnati U-15s

MLS NEXT Cup

Monday, June 17, 2024

New England Revolution 2, FC Cincinnati 3

Scoring Summary:

CIN - 5'

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Ivan Villalobos Lopez) 10'

CIN - 14'

CIN - 50'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Aarin Prajapati) 75'

Revolution U-15s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Makai Harr, Sheridan McNish, Jonathan Cante; Braydon Fagundes, Judah Siqueira, Ivan Villalobos Lopez; Aarin Prajapati, Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Brandon Velez.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Frankie Caruso, Kauan De Campos, Lucas Aquino.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Barca Residency Academy U-15s

MLS NEXT Showcase

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

New England Revolution 4, Barca Residency Academy 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kaleb De Oliveria (Josh Macedo) 5'

NE - Kaleb De Oliveria (Aarin Prajapati) 22'

NE - Levi Katsell (Aarin Prajapati) 35'

BAR - 45'

BAR - 62'

BAR - 75'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Brian Brooks) 80'

Revolution U-15s: Reinner Fidelis; Josh Macedo (Makai Harr 40'), Lucas Aquino, Kauan De Campos, Tobin Farmer (Jonathan Cante 50'); Brian Brooks (Alex Rapo 50', Brian Brooks 68'), Frankie Caruso (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 50'), Levi Katsell (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 50'); Aarin Prajapati (Braydon Fagundes 40'), Kaleb De Oliveria (Brandon Velez 50'), Brandon Velez (Judah Siqueira 40').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Sheridan McNish, Makai Harr.

