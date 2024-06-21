Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview

June 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns home to Allianz Field to face Austin FC after coming off a mid-week match and two consecutive road games.

MNUFC have a quick turnaround after traveling to the Lone Star State on Wednesday night against FC Dallas before heading into Saturday night's contest. Minnesota fought head-to-head against Dallas on the road but fell short with a final score of 5-3. The Loons head into Saturday night playing at Allianz Field for the first time in two weeks and seek to return to winning ways in front of the Wonderwall and home fans.

Austin FC also played in a mid-week match before Saturday's match when hey faced LAFC on their home field, walking away with a 1-1 draw and splitting the points. The Texas side have found themselves in a five-match winless streak and have notably won only one match on the road in the 2024 season, to-date.

Both teams last faced each other during the 2024 Season Opener at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas where Minnesota walked away with a victory and three points on the backs of goals scored by Robin Lod and Alejandro Bran. As both teams have recently struggled to find a win, coincidentally, the last time each team has secured three points was against Sporting Kansas City: Minnesota captured a 3-1 victory over SKC on June 1 while Austin defeated Sporting on May 18 by a 3-2 score.

As Minnesota United and Austin FC both find themselves struggling, which side will break their winless streak first, possibly providing a mid-season jump start to carry them positively into the second half of the season?

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON NAVIGATING THE CHALLENGES THAT COME WITH MISSING PLAYERS...

"It's difficult but I don't want to be one of those coaches that comes and bemoans their circumstances endlessly as difficult as they are for us. The approach that we've taken all year is that if someone is missing, someone will step in and replace them. Players will always surprise you, circumstances will always surprise us. Again, it's one of those opportunities that we have to look at the squad a little bit differently in a couple of weeks time. Given the minutes spread that we're now experiencing. That's the only way I want to look at it."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)

Alejandro Bran - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Carlos Harvey - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Tani Oluwaseyi - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Devin Padelford - Concussion (Out)

Teemu Pukki - Knee (Out)

Dayne St. Clair - Not Due to Injury (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. AUSTIN FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

06.22.24 | MLS Regular Season | Match 19

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-5-5 (29 pts. | 4-1-4 at home)

ATX: 6-7-6 (24 pts. | 1-5-3 on the road road)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.