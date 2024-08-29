Massive Win for Switchbacks at Home Against Memphis 901 FC

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC celebrate win

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Foster) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC celebrate win(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Foster)

Colorado Springs, CO - With a quick four-day turnaround, the Switchbacks FC earned three points at home against Memphis 901 FC, ending with a final score of 3-1

Switchbacks had an early lead with two goals thanks to #8 Jonas Fjeldberg. Just in the 4', a Memphis defender went to head the ball, landing it right in front of Fjeldberg, who sent it bouncing past the goalkeeper.

Only a few minutes after that goal in the 6', Fjeldberg struck again. #7 Tyreek Magee had an incredible pass to Fjeldberg who fought off both the goalkeeper and defender, lasering it into the back of the net.

In the 32', Memphis took a free kick sending the ball into the group of players inside the box. #5 Matt Mahoney went to head the ball outside the box, but hit it sideways, resulting in an own goal.

Just after the goal in the 37', Memphis player #5 Samuel Careaga was given a yellow card due to a reckless offense when he collided with Switchbacks player #7 Tyreek Magee. Only a minute after the first yellow Careaga was given another yellow due to simulation, resulting in a red card and Memphis being down a player on the pitch.

After an action-packed first half, the atmosphere at Weidner Field was electric. Colorado Springs have been unbeaten in their last 23 USL Championship matches when leading at half-time (W19, D4) dating back to 5th July 2022 against San Diego Loyal (L2-3).

With the tensions high between both teams, a penalty kick was awarded to the Switchbacks due to a handball from Memphis player #2 Abdel Yacoubou. In the 75',

#9 Ronaldo Damus calmly waited until he heard the whistle, then he swiftly struck the ball to the bottom left side of the net, securing the win for the Switchbacks.

Memphis was given another red card due to foul and abusive language in the 76' to #11 Marlon Santos who was on the bench.

Switchbacks head on the road to battle against FC Tulsa on Sunday night. Then they are back at Weidner Field on Saturday for Marvel Superhero night as they take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes

James Chambers:

Overall thoughts:

"I thought for 30 minutes we were exceptional, thought we were really good, very aggressive. In and out of possession which is what we wanted and then we were a little bit sloppy obviously with the goal we conceded and a little bit of a brain fart and we really didn't respond well before halftime."

On his thoughts on whether Jonas Fjieldberg should've taken the penalty kick rather than Ronaldo Damus:

"No, there wasn't. Ronaldo was the penalty taker when he was on the field, that is the reality of it. I thought Jonas was very bright on Saturday (against New Mexico United) and didn't get any end product, let's call it. Tonight he did, so I'm really happy with him and very happy for him, I should say. I think he should be happy with his performance today."

On the culture of the team mentality in the locker room and on the field:

"We were really disappointed with Saturday, every one of us staff, players, and backroom team. I think we were locked in from as soon as I walked into the building, I felt a different mentality which I was really proud of and happy with the boys. Look you can have the right mentality but you got to go and win the game and they did that. Look these things happen that's how you respond and the boys responded tonight with that being said it's done, it's over with and we have FC Tulsa on Sunday."

Matt Real:

On what today's win means after the loss on Saturday:

"Coming into this week we just thought it was really important to fix the little mistakes that we made last game because we know once we are at home, teams are coming to us. It's very hard to beat us when we're at the top of our game."

Jonas Fjeldberg:

On his mindset between this game versus last Saturday's game:

"I put a lot of focus into finishing my chances this week, and even though I thought I played better on Saturday, I'm way happier with my performance now-with scoring my chances, that's all that matters."

On what he saw on the field while finishing his chances:

"You know, I just saw there was a bunch of space to run in behind early, and Coach (James) Chambers told us they didn't look too sharp in the warm-ups, so I thought why not test them early, and it worked."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (3) NM: Alexander Tambakis (3)

Goals: COS: Fjeldberg (4'), Fjeldberg (A:Magee), (6'), Damus (PK), (75') MEM: Switchbacks Own Goal (Mahoney) (31'),

Disciplines: COS: YC: Hanya (30'), Real (71') MEM:YC: Lapa (13'), Careaga (37'), Careaga (40'), Ward (40'), Paul (86') RC: Careaga (40'), Marlon (77')

Images from this story

