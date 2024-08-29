Memphis 901 FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-1

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, COLO. - Memphis 901 FC fell 3-1 in a midweek matchup a Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night at Weidner Field.

The Beale Street Boys conceded two early goals from Jonas Fjeldberg and couldn't complete the chase after a 75th minute penalty.

Memphis found their lone goal in the 31st minute on the set piece as AB Cissoko disrupted the Colorado Springs backline to cause the own goal on Noe Meza's cross.

Colorado Springs rose to No. 5 in the USL Championship Western Conference with the victory over a shorthanded Memphis.

Memphis sits at No. 3 in the Western Conference with 39 points and seven matches remaining in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC will have a long break before returning to AutoZone Park for Hometown Heroes Night on Wednesday, September 11 and Cancer Kickers Night on Saturday, September 14.

