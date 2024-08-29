Next Wave Defender Pedro Guimaraes Called in to USYNT U-17 Camp for Vaclav Jezek Tournament

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC can confirm the United States Youth National Team roster selection of defender Pedro Guimaraes for the upcoming U-17 Vaclav Jezek Tournament in Mikulov, Czechia from August 30-September 9. Fresh off his USL Championship debut, Guimaraes now heads to Central Europe for the first camp of the new cycle for the U-17s, after being one of two players to feature in every U-16 camp for this age group last year.

The Aliso Viejo resident is the lone USL Championship player to be selected to the roster. The promising left-back has previously appeared for the U-15 squad, where the USYNT won the U-15 CONCACAF Championships.

The USYNT U-17 squad will face Germany, Czechia, and Slovakia as part of the tournament in Mikulov. Fellow Next Wave member Bryce Jamison appeared at this tournament last year prior to making the U-17 World Cup roster. Guimaraes will return from international duty at the completion of the tournament.

Congratulations Pedro on your first U-17 international call-up! Everyone at Orange County SC wishes you the best of luck.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.