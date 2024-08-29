10 to Go: A Look Back over the First 24 Matches of 2024

A season marked with career milestones, exciting rivalries, and resilience - 2024 so far has been nothing short of exciting. Before the club turns its attention to kicking off its last 10 games in the regular season by facing second-in-the-East Charleston Battery, have a look at the Quails' season so far, by the numbers:

24 Weeks at the Top of the Table

The Indomitable Club has displayed an unwavering drive for excellence as they managed to maintain a top position in the Western Conference for 24 consecutive weeks - with the only exception being two weeks spent in the third position.

Dominance on the Road

Best away record in the league (6-1-4)

Most goals on the road in western conference (20)

Least amount of goals conceded on the road in the league (10)

22 POTW Selections

The week-one selection of Republic FC forward Trevor Amann to Player of the Week began a season-long pattern of league-recognition for the Quails. As of now, Sacramento has claimed a total of 22 selections - with multiple selections representing both Republic FC's offensive unit and defensive core.

Netting Across the Roster

The Indomitable Club's mid-season 33 goals is a result of talent from all over the pitch. With one-third of goals scored by Republic FC substitutions, the backline with three - doing more than just defending, and a team-high nine goals belonging to striker Trevor Amann.

Republic FC also marks its 10 games left with a +13 goal differential - the best in the West. This not only reflects the squad's ability to score goals, but how well they prevent them.

Defensive Consistency

Only 20 goals conceded - a league best.

Danny Vitiello leads the league's goalkeeping corps with 11 clean sheets, eight nominations and six wins for Save of the Week, and another fan vote winner for Midseason Goalkeeper & Player of the Year

In the 26 matches played so far this season, Republic FC has never lost by a multi-goal deficit.

Player Stand-Outs

Nick Ross

9 goal contributions - a career-high

6 assists - making him a team leader

Only player to start for Republic FC in every league match this year (23 starts)

Chibi Ukaegbu

Debut on May 7 vs. MB (USOC) - 7th ever Academy alumni to make a professional debut for the Quails

Has played 341 minutes in his last 4 appearances (av. 85 min per game)

Started and played full 90 the last three games

Kieran Phillips

Voted U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Player of the Round

3 braces this season

3 Team of the Week Selections

Jared Timmer

First career goal vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

4 Team of the Week Selections - with two sets of back-to-back nominations

Leading team in most minutes played (2124)

