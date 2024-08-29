FC Tulsa Joins Forces with Tacos 4 Life for Hunger Action Month, Donating 10 Meals Per Save
August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa is joining hands with Tacos 4 Life to recognize Hunger Action Month in September by donating 10 Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) meals for each FC Tulsa goalkeeper save during the month.
The campaign is set to begin during FC Tulsa's upcoming home match versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and will take place throughout the club's six contests during the month. Fans are encouraged to join in on this cause for good at fmsc.org/fctulsa.
FMSC believes hope starts with food and is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers and then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development.
Since its founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped over 4 billion meals to more than 100 countries.
Carrying locations in Tulsa (10732 S. Memorial Drive), Broken Arrow (945 E Kenosha St.) and franchises across eight states, Tacos 4 Life holds a core pillar in providing the most meals for children in need. Its Meal 4 Meal program has been a difference maker, as for every taco, bowl, salad, quesadilla or nacho purchased, Tacos 4 Life has donated 24 cents to FMSC.
Since opening the first Tacos 4 Life location in June 2014, the restaurants have donated over 20 million meals.
FC Tulsa will unveil the Hunger Action Month initiative on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 29, 2024
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club to Open a Second Community Investment Round in Two Weeks - Oakland Roots
- Brooklyn Football Club Partners with Restore Hyper Wellness Recovery Treatments to Players - Brooklyn FC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: August 31, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Joins Forces with Tacos 4 Life for Hunger Action Month, Donating 10 Meals Per Save - FC Tulsa
- Indy Eleven Signs Defender Hayden White - Indy Eleven
- Massive Win for Switchbacks at Home Against Memphis 901 FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-1 - Memphis 901 FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Joins Forces with Tacos 4 Life for Hunger Action Month, Donating 10 Meals Per Save
- Souahy, Laszo Net USL Championship Team of the Week 25 Honors Following Gritty Win
- FC Tulsa Finish Out August with Three Points on the Road
- Bibout, Peñaranda Star as FC Tulsa Rises Above Playoff Line, Defeats Detroit City FC, 1-0
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa Back on the Road against Detroit City FC