FC Tulsa Joins Forces with Tacos 4 Life for Hunger Action Month, Donating 10 Meals Per Save

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa is joining hands with Tacos 4 Life to recognize Hunger Action Month in September by donating 10 Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) meals for each FC Tulsa goalkeeper save during the month.

The campaign is set to begin during FC Tulsa's upcoming home match versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and will take place throughout the club's six contests during the month. Fans are encouraged to join in on this cause for good at fmsc.org/fctulsa.

FMSC believes hope starts with food and is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers and then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development.

Since its founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped over 4 billion meals to more than 100 countries.

Carrying locations in Tulsa (10732 S. Memorial Drive), Broken Arrow (945 E Kenosha St.) and franchises across eight states, Tacos 4 Life holds a core pillar in providing the most meals for children in need. Its Meal 4 Meal program has been a difference maker, as for every taco, bowl, salad, quesadilla or nacho purchased, Tacos 4 Life has donated 24 cents to FMSC.

Since opening the first Tacos 4 Life location in June 2014, the restaurants have donated over 20 million meals.

FC Tulsa will unveil the Hunger Action Month initiative on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

